COVID-19: PTF decries refusal of citizens on contact tracing, isolation

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has expressed worry over the refusal of some Nigerians to help with contact tracing and going into isolation after testing positive.Mr Boss Mustapha, Chairman, PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) expressed the displeasure on Thursday, at its daily news conference in AbujaAccording to him, we have received reports about citizens refusing to help with contact tracing as well as going into isolation after testing positive.

He said it was in the interest of everybody that contacts were traced so as to slow down the spread, adding that it was also in their interests to go into isolation facilities for close monitoring.Mustapha said that a number of fatalities had been recorded due to changes in the condition of patients while staying outside the isolation facilities.

“Our appeal is that if agents of the state get in touch with you regarding testing, contact tracing activities, please cooperate,” he saidMustapha said that it was necessary that such people should be prepared to be quarantined to monitor their health for onset of symptoms.He stressed that it was important for the country to break the chain of transmission and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“Earlier in the week we raised the red flag and enumerated our efforts to cut down the rate of infection among medical workers,” he said.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is stepping up training on infection, prevention and control to slow this emerging situation.” We need our health workers to be healthy and available and as always, we remain very proud of you all,” he stated.(NAN)

