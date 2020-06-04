COVID-19: PTF confirms WHO’s resumption of Hydroxychloroquine use

Share the news













The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says the World Health Organization, WHO, has resumed the use of Hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, Boss Mustapha made the confirmation at the PTF’s briefing on Thursday, while warning the general public against self medication.

He assured that the PTF will continue to monitor situations across the country and stressed that the committee will not hesitate to review its decisions if need be, ChannelsTV reports.

