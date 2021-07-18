COVID-19: PSC puts 6 states, FCT on red alert

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has put six states and FCT Abuja on red alert to ensure a safe and healthy nationwide Eid-el-Kabir celebartion.

The action followed the confirmation of the Delta Variant of COVID-19, the rising number of infections and hospitalisation in the country.

The PSC Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday night in Abuja.

He listed the affected states as Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau as well as the FCT.

Mustapha said that the red alert was part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The SGF, however, warned that all states of the federation should heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renewed greater ease of spread of the Delta variant.

“These steps are critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria.

“The PSC shall continue to minimise the risk of importation of variants of concern into the country by strengthening Surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travelers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.

“The PSC felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. It however, urges all State Governments and Religious Leaders to be mindful of the potential for wider spread of the virus during large gatherings,” he said.

According to him, the PSC therefore recommends the following preventive measures for a safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration:

a) Decentralisation of Eid Prayer to neighbourhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor);

b) Suspension of Durbar activities; and

c) Observation of limitations on all Indoor gatherings.

Nigerians and all residents are reminded to stay safe always, Mustapha further advised. (NAN)

