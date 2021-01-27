COVID -19 Protocols: Kano Hisbah constitutes committee to ensure compliance in schools

The Kano State Hisbah Board has constituted a committee to ensure strict compliance with The COVID-19 protocols in schools across the state.

Harun Ibn-Sina, the board’s Commandant, stated this during an physical exercise session at the Hisbah Academy on Wednesday in Kano.

According to Ibn-Sina, our officers will go round and ensure compliance with Covid-19 protocols by all students across the state.

“Students will also be educated on the importance of wearing face mask, use of hand sanitizers and maintaining social distance during and after school hours to curtail the spread of the disease.

“After schools hours, students should return to their homes and observe personal hygiene and other COVID-19 protocols to avoid being infected ” he said.

The commandant further explained that the board will try as much as possible to ensure that it’s officers cover all the schools in the 44 local government areas of the state.

Ibn-Sina added that people in the state should continue to adopt the habit of regular use of facemask, noting that facemasks reduce contracting the pandemic by 80 per cent.

“Every last Wednesday of the month, we conduct physical drills for our personnel to improve their physical fitness,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Feb. 8, the board will inaugurate 5,700 marshals to enforce strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

500 marshals will be at the headquarters while1,600 will be within the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas which include Dala, Fagge, Gwale, Kumbotso, Municipal, Nassarawa, Tarauni and Ungogo.

The remaining 3,600 will be deployed to the remaining local government areas of the state to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.(NAN)