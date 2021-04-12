COVID-19 protocols: FAAN tasks airport users on compliance

The Federal Airports of Nigeria (FAAN) advised passengers and other airport users, particularly those the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with protocols -19.

It’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement Monday in Lagos, said this was to their safety.

“The will like to emphasise in line with government protocols, arriving passengers are to walk down to designated car parks to board their vehicles.

“No is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) the frontage of the terminals,” said Yakubu.

According to her, all drivers must park and wait inside the car parks, while arriving passengers are to walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.

“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in of the terminals.

“They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a drop off zone,” she said.

Yakubu advised all customers to strictly adhere to the rules to ease facilitation and safety of all airport users. (NAN)

