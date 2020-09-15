COVID-19 prompting  Nigerian musicians to think out of the box” , says entertainment promoter

Share the news













An entertainment promoter, Panache Paulash, on Tuesday said that COVID-19 has continued to prompt Nigerian music artists to come up with new methods in monetising their music consumption by the public. Paulash, who won the 2019 Music and Club Promoter of the Year at the City People Music Award, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that earnings by artists declined significantly since the the outbreak of the virus. He said this was because of the various measures put in place by the government and the NCDC to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He said, “Nigerian music artists are now seriously exploring the YouTube and Instagram as alternative means of earning gig fees since the lockdown. “The use of YouTube and Instagram Live to organise shows have shown just how vital technology has become during the lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic. “So while these entertainers cannot earn as much as they had projected from local and international shows, technology giants such YouTube, Instagram and Facebook provided platforms that ensure they don’t lose out completely.

“This, therefore, has proven that as technology advances, so will the capabilities of humans, “he said. The promoter rated seventh among the top 10 young entertainment personalities in the country by Charlene K-WordPress.com, said that it was vital to support all artists during this period, especially, the up- and-coming and struggling ones. “Most performers live on financial knife-edge because if they don’t work; they don’t get paid, and they are not catered for. “There is less room for developing artists so how are we going to grow?” It is vital to support all artists in this time, especially, up- and -coming artists hustling tirelessly to come up.” He appealed to the public to always tune in to their livestreams, subscribe to their channels, and support their side hustles.

“We are lucky to live in an age of technological advancement that allows us show support with the click of a button,” he said. He said that by setting time aside to tune in to concerts by artists, the public enjoy themselves as if they were attending actual concerts. “Support artists’ livestreams, watch their videos, subscribe to their Youtube channels, and share their contents and music in your playlists or on your socials. Everything counts! “he said. Paulash, the award winning music and club promoter, early this year released one of his smashing debuts single song tagged: “No Girlfriend No problem”. (NAN)