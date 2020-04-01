COVID-19: Private sector donations reach N15.3bn

The Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, has so far made monetary contributions to the account set up at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to the tune of N15 billion.

The donors, numbering 37, according to a statement by the Director, Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Isaac Okorafor on Wednesday, include individuals, banks and other corporate organizations.

The CBN and Dangote Group donated N2 billion each; Abdul Samad Rabiu (Bua Sugar Refinery); Segun Agbaje (GTB); Tony Elumelu (UBA); Oba Otudeko (First Bank); Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank); Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution, donated N1 billion each.

Other are Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Ltd made N500 million donation. Pacific Holding Ltd.

Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills, N250 million each and Multichoice Nigeria Limited, N200 million.

Other donors include FSDH Merchant Bank, FBN Merchant Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Sun Trust Bank, Providus Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank, Heritage Bank, Nova Merchant Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank, N100 million each.

It stated that Globus Bank, Titan Trust Bank, Takagro Chemicals Ltd donated N50 million each, while Ahmadu Mahmoud gave N20 million and Handy Capital Ltd donated five million naira.

Okorafor commended the individuals and corporate bodies for yielding to CBN’s call to make the donation.