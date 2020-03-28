COVID-19: Presidency refutes report on N30,000 relief package

The Presidency has dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N30,000 relief package to be given to every Nigerian with a verified Bank Verification Number (BVN) to cushion hardships occasioned by Coronavirus.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, was quoted by an online media outfit to have announced the presidential approval of the N30,000 package in a statement.

”The President announced the relief package to be given out N30,000 to every Nigerian who has a verified BVN account to ease pressure posed by the order to lockdown economic activities,

“The N30,000 relief fund will be given to every Nigerian with verified BVN account. I am sure the fund will go a long way to help Nigerians stock up their home during the stay-at-home order by the Government,” the fake statement said.

However, the presidential aide, said the supposed approval by the President was concocted by those he described as ”fake news peddlers”

Adesina on his tweeter handle on Saturday said: “Fake news peddlers have concocted a statement, purportedly issued by me, saying FG will pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with BVN, to help them stock up before an impending national lockdown. Not me.

”The so-called statement is hereby disclaimed.” (NAN)