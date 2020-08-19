COVID-19: Presidency commends State House medical staff for role in containing spread

The Presidency has commended the medical staff for measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State House.

A statement by Attah Esa, Deputy Director (Information) at the State House on Wednesday, said the Permanent Secretary, Mr Tijjani Umar described the measures taken by the staff to contain the spread of the virus as very strong and solid.

He gave the commendation at the valedictory session in honour of Mr Augustus Ogueri, Deputy Director, Planning and State House (SERVICOM) Nodal Officer, who retired from the civil service on Tuesday, having attained 60 years of age.

According to the statement, Dr Ibrahim Bashir, Head, Public Health Department of the State House Clinic and Dr Chukwu Eze were also recognised for their ‘‘hard work and exemplary contributions to the COVID-19 response in the State House’’.

Mr Umar said since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Nigeria, the medical team in the State House Clinic had been at the frontline of implementing public health advice and protocols, to prevent the spread of the pandemic among workers and visitors to the presidential office.

He said some of the interventions from the team include the local production of medical supplies and equipment such as face masks, face shields, hand sanitizers, hand wash and disinfectants, among others.



‘When I briefed the President this week, I told him that COVID-19 response by the State House Clinic is very strong and solid and I also told him of our intention to recognise some staff that have worked round the clock to make this possible.



‘They (medical staff) are in charge of organising COVID-19 tests, following up on results, counselling and ensuring that all public health protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic are followed and they have been very effective in doing that.



‘‘The recognition is a non-monetary award but we appreciate their sacrifices and selfless contributions in delivering excellent services to staff and visitors to the State House,” Umar said.

In her remarks, the National Coordinator / Chief Executive Officer SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, commended the Permanent Secretary and the management team for the commitment to entrench the culture of improved service delivery in the State House.

Lauding the ‘‘visible improvement in State House Clinic’’ following a recent performance survey by the agency, Akajemeli urged State House management team to sustain the recognition and reward of employees and ensure they feel valued for the work they do.

On the retiree, Mr Ogueri, both the Permanent Secretary and the SERVICOM Coordinator congratulated him on the meritorious service to the nation.



‘I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the indelible mark and professional expertise you displayed in ensuring that State House delivers efficient and timely service to the citizens.

‘‘As you return to a brighter future, we wish you a very good health of mind and body, God’s guidance and success in all your future endeavours.



‘May your latter years be greater than the former’’ said a letter from the SERVICOM Office (Presidency), signed by Akajameli,” the statement reads.