Covid-19 : Present yourself for vaccination – FCT health board advises residents

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Primary Health Care Board (PHCB) has called on residents who took the first COVID-19 vaccine to go for seccond dose.

The Acting Executive Secretary, FCT PHCB, Dr Ndaeyo Iwot, gave the call during the social mobilisation committee meeting for second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the FCT.

He noted that persons between 18 years and above are eligible for the vaccine and could be taken at the nearest vaccination site.

Iwot said that no fewer than 13,000 people were vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in the FCT.

“People that were vaccinated between June 16 and July 13 are due for the second dose and they are the ones we are giving the AstraZeneca now and so far we have recorded up to 3,000 people.

“Let us continue to observe all non-phamaceutical protocols of respiratory and hand hygiene because we have yet to attain that community immunity that will protect the whole of the community against the virus,” he said.

He warned that residents should desist from spreading and believing that the vaccines is not safe.

He also called on members of the committee to give accurate information using all traditional communication means to reach out to residents of the territory on the benefits of the vaccine.

UNICEF representative in the event Korie Ugochi observed that intense misinformation and rumours on safety of COVID-19 vaccines on social media had had negative impact on vaccine confidence.

She said that more than 10 per cent of Nigerians use social media to get information about COVID-19 activities in the country.

She however stated that state health educators could play a critical role in optiminsing the COVID-19 Risk Communication Centre for residents to be well informed about the vaccines.

Directors and staff of the Primary Health Care Board, representatives from UNICEF, Red Cross and National Orientation Agency, among others, attended the event. (NAN)

