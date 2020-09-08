Covid-19: PRAWA donates virtual platforms to inmates in Abia custodial centre

The Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) has donated a virtual platform for inmates in Abia correctional service.

The Executive Director, PRAWA, Dr Uju Agomoh, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Agomoh said this was put in place to ensure inmates can interact with their families and lawyers seamlessly, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said this was part of the COVID-19 donations to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) by PRAWA with the support of Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

According to her, computers, telephones and modems for virtual visits between inmates and their families, lawyers, among others, are currently being donated to designated facilities.

“All the three custodial centers, Umuahia, Aba and Aro Chukwu centres in Abia State are benefiting from this initiative.

“Others include Owerri Custodial centre in Imo State, Enugu State, Port Harcourt centre in Rivers State.

“And for Lagos State, Ikoyi, Kirikiri Maximum, Kirikiri Medium, Kirikiri Female, Kano State with Kano Central and Gusau, FCT (Kuje), and Niger State (Suleja) custodial centers, ” she said.

Agomoh said that Port Harcourt custodial center would receive their virtual platforms on Sept. 8, adding that Owerri custodial center would receive theirs on the Sept. 9.

She added that Enugu Custodial centre would receive on Sept. 10, noting that PRAWA would continue to be committed to promoting institutional reforms.

According to her, the organisation would not relent in creating access to justice, rehabilitation and social development for offenders, ex-offenders, torture victims and youths at risk.

The Controller, Abia correctional service, Mr Julius Ezugwu assured that the materials donated would be judiciously used and also help to keep the virus away from custodial centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PRAWA promised to donate items to the 17 custodial centres across the country.

This followed the restrictions placed on physical visits to the correctional facilities by the Federal Government. (NAN)