COVID-19: PPFN supports Ogun with Personal Protective Equipment

The Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) on Monday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Ogun State Government as part efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
The representative of PPFN in Ogun, Mrs Omotayo Adeyemo, who handed over the equipment to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said that the gesture was part of the body’s efforts in supporting the state government in fighting the scourge.
According to Adeyemo, the equipment, which contains examination gloves, long surgical gloves, facemasks and safety eye goggles will help prevent citizens of the state from contracting the COVID-19.
”We are here to hand over PPE to the ministry of health in Ogun, where it will be used in the three local governments – Ado-Odo/Ota, Sagamu and Abeokuta South.
“The items will be distributed to the three local government for health workers to help them protect themselves and to end the pandemic in the state, especially at this time that we are in the second wave of the pandemic.
”We can’t say we are doing anything on COVID-19 without providing PPE to the health workers because they are at the frontline and they need to protect themselves; and that is what prompted this gesture,” said Adeyemo.
Responding, the commissioner said that the donations were timely given the current second wave of the pandemic in the country.
Coker promised that the essential items would be put to judicious use just as the state continued to put in place measures to contain the virus.
She commended the PPFN and the UNFPA for its unwavering support.
She, however, called on all stakeholders not to relent in providing support to the government in its bid to defeat the virus and strengthen the state health systems.
The commissioner said that the materials would further help in curbing the menace of the pandemic in the state. (NAN)
