COVID-19 positive cases gradually coming down – PTF Coordinator

Dr Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on -19, has said that positive of the Coronavirus (-19) gradually coming down as the daily now revolves around 400.

He made this known at the daily briefing of the PTF on Monday in , warning, however, that the reduction was not in a way a win.

He said that all the non-pharmaceutical guidelines must be followed to achieve full success in the fight against -19.

The , Dr Osagie Ehanire, said “we have recorded 46,577 from 317,496 samples tested so far, while 33,186 persons have been treated and discharged.

“Sadly, we lost 945 persons to the -19 infection, which has now been identified in 549 of our 774 local government areas, and half of all in Nigeria so far are concentrated in 20 local government areas.

“​The figures show that Nigeria is also sadly approaching the symbolic 1,000 number of fatalities, a grim reality that should be a wake-up call for us.

“Many more Nigerians today personally knew a person succumbed to , and so I ask that we remind ourselves that is still with us and will be for a long time.”

He warned that “until there is vaccine, the only options we have to protect ourselves are the non-pharmaceutical , proven to be cheap and effective such as the appropriate use of face mask, physical distancing and avoiding crowds.”

On the way forward, the minister said “our focus is still to reduce fatality to less than one per cent, not only with preventive , but also with a strategy that encourages to early for treatment and for to attend to all patients in distress; most importantly, to be able to provide oxygen treatment.

“The main symptoms include breathlessness, which responds well to oxygen supplementation as first measure.

“We are turning our preferences therefore to gadgets that provide oxygen, like oxygen generators to be in many facilities, including general and larger Primary Healthcare Centres, while solar powered aggregates, where available, will be prioritised.”

He advised federal health institutions with oxygen plants to activate them as a matter of priority and ensure they could deliver to their Accident and Emergency Department.

“The other measure is the activation of ambulance service to move patients to treatment centres. This strategy worked well in Kano and all states should prepare to set up the system, as Federal will provide guidance, support and training,” he added. (NAN)

