COVID-19: Police enforce lockdown of Zamfara market

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo on Sunday, monitored Tsafe market in the state, to ensure total compliance with the directives of the state government on lockdown of the main market.

Accompanied by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General O M Bello, State Director Security (DSS), Mr. M T Wakili and Commandant NSCDC Aliyu Alhaji Garba, Nagogo commended traders for complying with the order.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Mohammed Shehu said the CP further called on the general public to continue to cooperate with government and security agencies in their effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In a related development, the team of security committee, visited Zamfara – Katsina border at Yankara, to assess the enforcement of the order by the joint security operatives.

Nagogo expressed satisfaction with the way and manner the security agencies and health workers were discharging their duty.

He urged them to sustain the tempo by ensuring that the order is complied with in total and warned them against any action that would tarnish the good image of the security agencies in the state.