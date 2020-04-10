Covid-19: Police deploy 2, 500 personnel to enforce lockdown in Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau state, has deployed 2,500 of its personnel to ensure total compliance with lockdown directive by the state government.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed the figures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

NAN reports that Gov. Simon Lalong had declared a 7-day lockdown to enable government fumigate public arena as a measure of combating the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

NAN also reports that the governor earlier carried out the fumigation exercise at the terminus market in Jos.

According to Ogaba, the deployment aimed at ensuring strict compliance and not to molest members of the public.

“As you know, the state government had ordered a total short down of the state to enable it fumigate public places.

“As law enforcement agency, we have deployed 2,500 personnel across the state to ensure people comply with directives.

“They are not to molest members of the public, but they will arrest anyone caught violating the order,” he said.

NAN correspondent who monitored the situation in Jos and Bukuru metropolis reports that there was heavy presence of security personnel at various points. (NAN)