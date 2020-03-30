COVID-19 curfew: Police arrest 165, impound 205 vehicles in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives in collaboration with other security agencies have arrested 165 people and impounded 205 vehicles for violating COVID-19 curfew.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the suspects are being interrogated at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“The suspects will be prosecuted immediately on the completion of investigation in accordance with the relevant extant laws of the land,’’ Jalige said.

According to Jalige, the imposition of 24 hour curfew by the Kaduna state government on March 27, and the initial Social Distancing Order by the Federal and State Government is to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID 19.

“The Kaduna Police Command under the leadership of CP Umar Muri in collaboration with other sister agencies has put in place a robust enforcement strategies which has recorded significant success in terms of securing compliance from the civil population through community engagement.

“The command has continued to enforce and closely monitor compliance of the respective Executive Orders with a view to ensuring the success of the government efforts geared toward curbing the contagious effect of COVID 19 as well as enhancing public safety and public health accordingly.

“The command enjoins the general public to be law abiding, observe the safety tips and continue to comply with the curfew and the Social Distancing Orders aimed at enhancing public safety and public health in our dear state.

“The CP further warns violators of the government orders to desist or face the heavy burden of the law as the command will not hesitate to be decisive on any person or group of persons who become hell bent at bending these restriction orders in accordance with the law.” (NAN)