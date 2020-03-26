COVID-19: PMAN calls for suspension of all activities

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has called on its members nationwide to suspend all activities due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to PMAN President, Dr Obi Casmir, popularly known as “Voombastic Uncle P”, the call is a precaution to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of PMAN is calling on its state chapters to henceforth stop all meetings till further notice.

“As basic protective measures against the deadly new corona virus, we have decided to call off all kinds of gathering of more than 15 people in our association.

“This is in line with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Health.

“At the same time, we are calling on club owners, event places and show promoters to abide by the rules for the benefit of everyone.

“I know it’s not going to be easy for our musicians since show performance is our major means of survival, but life comes first,’’ he said.

Casmir prayed that the “Almighty God will see us through.

“In this time of worldwide tribulations, we shall stand tall’’. (NAN)