COVID-19 Plea to Govs: “Accept failure” – PDP mocks Buhari

May 24, 2020 Editor Covid-19, Health, Lockdown, News, Project 0

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has upbraided the Buhari Presidency  for seeking to transfer the brunt of its failures to articulate and  coordinate an effective national response on COVID-19 pandemic on state  governors, describing such as unpardonable manifestation of leadership  failure.

The party said Buhari Presidency’s decision to run to state governors  for solution after it had badly muddled up the process, leading to  confusion across the country and consequential spike in infection and fatality rates, is rather coming very late in the day.

PDP Spokesman,Kola Ologbondiyan said in a statement that  “Nigerians can recall how our party and other well-meaning Nigerians  repeatedly counseled the Buhari Presidency to involve state governors,  the private sector and critical stakeholders for an effective  multisectoral and multilayered approach, to no avail.”

He added that  “the Buhari Presidency rebuffed wise counsels and settled for a parochial  response marred by corruption, nepotism, incompetence and narrow-minded  politics, only to now turn to seek to transfer the brunt of its colossal  failure to state governors.”

The PDP described the announcement by the National Coordinator of the  failed Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, that  state governments should now start taking ownership of the response, as  an acceptance of failure by President Buhari, who failed to lead from  the front but abdicated the task to incompetent and narrow-minded  officials.

The PDP noted that the poor handling of the COVID-19 response has  further highlighted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal  Government’s lack of capacity to manage important national issues.

Ologbondiyan  said “Our party invites Nigerians to note that the three states, where the  Buhari-led Federal Government took up the management of the COVID-19  pandemic, namely; Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states, had recorded very high  statistics in infection and fatality rates compared to states where it
was not involved.

“This shows that had President Buhari involved the states and allowed for  a multilayered, people-based approach in the distribution of  palliatives, development of therapeutics and implementation of
protocols, the situation would have been better handled.

“Now that the Buhari Presidency has come to its wits end, our party urges  governors elected on the platform of the PDP to assist their colleagues  in the APC with information, strategies and expertise, for effective  national response for the pandemic,” the PDP spokesman said.

Furthermore, the PDP urged Mr. President and his PTF to do the nation a  favour by taking accommodation in the backseat and allowing competent  hands to manage the situation.

“Our party urges the state governors to brace up to the occasion and  rally the private sector for homegrown solutions, which the APC-led  Federal Government had failed to achieve due to sheer incompetence and  corruption.”

The PDP therefore charged the Buhari Presidency to immediately give  detailed account of all funds and other resources it claimed to have  spent, particularly on palliatives; a scheme that have been exposed to  be a huge scam.


