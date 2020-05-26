COVID-19: Plateau NASS members donate to state

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

Members of the National Assembly, NASS, from Plateau state, have made cash donation to the state government towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase donated an undisclosed sum of money to the Plateau State COVID-19 Trust Fund, to assist government deal with the pandemic.

The Deputy Speaker said the donation was in appreciation of the measures taken by the state government so far to curtail the spread of the virus through several measures.

Wase said members of NASS noted with delight some of the major steps the state government had taken to curtail the disease, especially the restriction of movements.

“We have seen you deploy technology in the borders to enforce the movement of people which largely limited importation of the disease”.

The lawmakers asked the governor to continue his initiatives, that were aimed at saving the lives of the people and making sure Coronavirus is defeated in the state.

Receiving the donation, Governor Simon Lalong who expressed appreciation for the gesture of the NASS members, said the donation again showed their patriotism and unity towards the progress of Plateau state.

“Your presence here is a show of unity and solidarity for the good of our people. I have keenly followed what you have been doing individually for your constituents and other vulnerable people in the state. Nevertheless, you have deemed it necessary to contribute to the State COVID-19 Trust Fund. We are very grateful”.

He also commend them for putting the interest of Plateau state on the agenda of the National Assembly, which has attracted a lot of goodwill from the Federal government to the state.

He also appreciated them for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari by passing quality legislations for the development of the country.

