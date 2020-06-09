COVID-19: Plateau has 127 confirmed cases, discharges 88 – Official

Share the news













Dr Lar Ndam, Plateau Commissioner for Health, says the state has 127 confirmed cases out which 88 have been treated and discharged.Ndam made the disclosure on Tuesday in Jos while briefing labour leaders at a stakeholders engagement on COVID-19.He said that Plateau had so far tested a total of 1830 people.“We have tested 1830 people, 127 tested positive, 88 treated and discharged while 35 are still on admission.“We recorded two deaths but I must put it on record that the people did not die in an isolation or treatment centre.“They died before their samples taken for tests are confirmed positive,” he explained.The commissioner said the two patients absconded from isolation centre.According to him, out of the confirmed cases, five are heath workers.He told the gathering that 55 suspected cases were in quarantine centres in the state.Mr Nanbol Daniel, Chairman, Plateau House of Assembly Committe on Health, told the stakeholders that there was additional responsibility on them to ensure that work environment was safe.Daniel said that Coronavirus had come to stay and that people must prepare to work with it.The chairman, however, said that there was no need to panic, noting that the state had assembled a great team that was handling the cases.“Plateau has a research team that is working assiduously to address the issues of COVID-19,” he said. (NAN)

