COVID-19: Plateau FRSC sets special squad to sensitise, enforce government directives

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau Sector Command has set up a special squad to senisitise motorists on need to obey government directives on the dreaded COVID-19.

Acting Sector Commander, Deputy Corps Commander, Ibrahim Sadiq told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that the FRSC had set a special squad to that effect.

NAN reports that the Plateau Government on Saturday, directed that tricycles should henceforth carry only one passenger while taxis would take only four persons including the driver.

The state government had asked security agencies to ensure compliance to the directive.

According to Sadiq, “we have a special squad going round to ensure compliance.

“As at Sunday, all our patrol teams went round to sensitise the people on government policy and directive.

“If we realise that motorists are not willingly complying, we will do all that is necessary to ensure full enforcement,” he said.

Sadiq told NAN that all FRSC units across Plateau were out to ensure total compliance.

The acting sector commander said that any vehicle accosted conveying more than the recommended passengers, the excess passengers would be removed and their money refunded by the driver.

“We are not impounding any vehicle at the moment because there is no law to that effect even though it is a government directive.

“But we will not hesitate to book anyone caught with excess luggage or load,” he added.

Sadiq said that the command had sanitised its offices to ensure that the personnel stay healthy to discharge their responsibilities.

“We have sanitisers, soap, and water and we sensitised our staff so that they will not contact the virus.

“We equipped our patrol cars with water, soap and sanitisers so that as they go to the road to deal with the members of the public, they should protect themselves first,” he said.

He said that a register had been opened at the command headquarters to keep record of visitors.

Sadiq said that the register which was donated by the special marshals was to keep details of the visitors including phone numbers for easy contact tracing should need arise.(NAN)