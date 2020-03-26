COVID-19: Plareau residents complying with govt’s directives – Police

The Police Command in Plateau says residents of the state have complied with the directives of government on ways to contain the spread of Coronavirus.ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Public Relations Officer of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos that there was total compliance by those affected by the directivesNAN reports that Gov. Simon Lalong had on Tuesday directed the closure of all shops at the market, except those selling foodstuff and medical facilities.

Lalong also directed workers in the state on Grade Level 1 to 12 to stay at home, except those rendering essential services and asked that all religious gatherings should not have more than fifty persons.Ogaba said officers and men of the command had been stationed at strategic locations while others moved round to ensure total compliance.He said the command had not recorded any resistance from members of the public since the directives were issued.

“Yes, people of the state are really complying with government directives. We have not recorded any resistance yet.“You know this is a global pandemic and everybody is scared of contracting it, so, they all know that the directives given are in their best interest.“Our men have been moving around and some stationed in key locations to ensure that no one violates the directives,” he said.(NAN)