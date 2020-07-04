COVID-19: Persons Living With Disabilities receive palliatives in Kwali

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has distributed palliatives to Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in Kwali Area Council Abuja.

Represented by the Ministry’s Special Assistant on Persons With Needs, Danjuma Attah, the Minister, Sadiya Farouq stressed that the distribution of the palliatives is a continuation of the Federal government effort of Covid-19 outreach to Persons living with disabilities, which was flagged off on the 9th of May 2020 at Karmajiji disabled community.

“The distribution of the items is in line with the directives of President Buhari to ease the effect of Covid19 lockdown order on the vulnerable especially Persons Living With Disabilities.

“540 bags of palliatives each contains 5kg vegetable oil, 10kg of rice, 5kg of semovita, 10pcs of spaghetti, 1 carton of Indomie, and 1 wrapper, which were distributed to 540 beneficiaries,” she stated.

The Minister also encouraged the beneficiaries to fully participate in the ongoing N-power registration.

She disclosed that Mr President has directed the inclusion and special consideration for the People Living With Disabilities in the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), adding that this is first of its kind in the history of Nigeria.

The Chairman Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya who was represented by the Kwali Area Council Secretary, Mallam Bako Pai expressed their gratitude to the Federal Government for the kind gesture.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been doing well in supporting the vulnerable Nigerians and persons living with disabilities, especially during this Covid-19 lockdown.

He added that this items will go a long way in supporting the livelihood of the beneficiaries during this period.

