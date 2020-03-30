COVID-19: People with health complications more vulnerable – Minister

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, says people with immune compromised conditions, tuberculosis, HIV and Cancers are more vulnerable, if infected with Coronavirus.

Mamora made this known on Monday in Abuja at a media update on COVID-19.

He said that people suffering from these illnesses, COVID-19 represents a double threat.

The minister said that the virus might disrupt programmes to prevent and treat the illnesses with a consequent impact on mortality and infection rates.

He said that the older population were particularly more vulnerable and also deserved special protections by families and caregivers from needless contacts with children and people who could be positive for COVID-19 infections.

“One thing everyone agrees on about the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping the elderly and almost-elderly safe should be priority.

“Evidence from all over the world shows they’re at the highest risk of contracting a serious case of this virus.

“It’s always important to remember their health basics for a strong mind and body: maintain a healthy lifestyle, which include engaging in moderate exercise, keeping a healthy diet and getting regular sleep.

“Household clusters of COV1D-19 infections demonstrate that the virus can spread more easily among people living under the same roof.

“However, with planning and by incorporating additional steps as more information emerges, together we can try to minimise the impact of the COV1D-19,” he said.

The minister said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) hotline was available round the clock and toll-free.

“Various states also have hotlines that can be called for direct state-specific questions on COVID-19.

“We are working on increasing the call capacity; the 112 line is open to all for COV1D-19 enquiries,” he said.

Mamora, however, called on Nigerians to only use these channels for legitimate reporting and enquiries.

He urged Nigerians to obey directives issued by the Federal and State Governments and adhere strictly to the social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” Makinde tweeted on Monday.

Also, Lagos State Government on Monday discharged five Coronavirus patients who were treated at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital. (NAN)