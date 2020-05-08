COVID-19: PDP prays for Dokpesi, urges health vigilance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to redouble their health vigilance, particularly in observing all health safety directives by health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan prayed for the speedy recovery of all Nigerians battling the coronavirus currently ravaging the world.

He specifically prayed for the Founder of Daar Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, and members of his family who tested positive to the coronavirus and were receiving care in an isolation centre.

“The party urges compatriots, especially the sick as well as their families, not to give up on hope, and urged all citizens to continue in prayers and in supporting one another at this perilous time,” he said.

Ologbondiyan commended role of the media, particularly in sensitising Nigerians on health safety, social distancing and personal hygiene protocols in the overall effort to check spread of the pandemic in the country.

He also commended doctors, nurses as well as other health and essential service providers for their commitment, show of patriotism and labour of love for the nation and humanity in general despite the daunting challenges

“Our party is optimistic that with the commitment of all Nigerians, our nation will soon defeat this pandemic,” he said. (NAN)