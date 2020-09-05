COVID-19: PCN tasks pharmacists on personal protection

Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) on Saturday implored pharmacists in hospitals and communities to continue to operate with a high level of personal protection to safeguard themselves from coronavirus.

Dr Elijah Mohammed, Registrar of the council gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Mohammed noted that every pharmacist working in the hospital and community setting must ensure appropriate spacing of one to two meters between patients.

“Pharmacists should imbibe the culture of screening clients over the phone before their arrival for cold or flu-like symptoms.

“They must adopt the etiquette of coughing or sneezing into elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues in garbage cans and avoid touching their face,” he said.

Mohammed noted that they must as well ensure there are written measures and procedures for work safety developed in consultation with the joint health and safety committee in the hospital or by the Directors of the Community Pharmacy.

“As we all know the easing of the national lockdown continues with the scheduled opening of international flights and educational institutions in some states.

“I want to continue to implore pharmacists especially in the hospital and community settings to continue to operate with a high level of personal protection.

“The structure and nature of your work continues to make you vulnerable, you must therefore ensure you prioritise your personal and personnel protection.

“Screen clients over the phone before their arrival to the pharmacy for cold or flu-like symptoms. Post signage at point of entry and within the pharmacy and the signage should provide relevant protective information to other personnel.

“Use personal protective equipment such as surgical or procedural mask, eye protections, gloves and can also wear a gown. Ensure adequate cleaning and disinfection of pharmacy workspace and customer interaction space,”Mohammed said. (NAN)