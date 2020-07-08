COVID-19 patient gives birth in Ogun

Share the news













A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient has successfully put to bed at the State Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, confirmed this on Wednesday while congratulating the health workers who took delivery of the patient’s baby at the hospital.

She said that a dedicated team of doctors, midwives and other health workers took the safe delivery of the mother, who was asymptomatic, in the early hours of Tuesday without putting their health and others at risk.

She noted that the decision to celebrate the health workers was to appreciate their longstanding professional efforts towards containing further spread of the deadly virus.

“Gov. Dapo Abiodun led-administration is indeed appreciative of the concerted efforts of healthcare professionals who have exemplified themselves over time and particularly towards containing the spread of the virus among the people.

“Today, we are at the State Hospital to celebrate our doctors, midwives and others for taking delivery of a baby girl by an asymptomatic COVID-19 mother for this great feat.

“It is very easy to criticise, but when some people do brave things such as this, all we need to do is to always appreciate them so they can be motivated to do much more whenever the need arises,” Coker said.

The husband of the patient, who pleaded anonymity, appreciated God and the team of healthcare workers for the safe delivery of the newborn.

“I strongly believe that COVID-19 exists; there is no doubt about it. I want to encourage people that whosoever that is found positive should not see it as a death sentence.

“It is something that is treatable and for those that have proper immunity to fight it, would fight it and the person would be back to his normal self.

“When I was told that my wife had the virus, I subjected her to self-isolation at home, which she did and hoping God to heal her outrightly,” he said.

He advised the general public, particularly those that still do not believe that the virus exists, to strictly follow the laid down guidelines on COVID-19. (NAN)

