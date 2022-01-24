COVID-19 pandemic can end in 2022 with comprehensive measures taken –— WHO

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said the international community could put an end to the Coronavirus in 2022 it takes comprehensive measures.

Tedros made the statement at the opening of the 150th of the WHO’s Executive Board.

“The WHO continues to work nationally, regionally and globally to provide the evidence, the strategies, the tools and the technical and operational support countries need.

countries use all of these strategies and tools in a comprehensive way, we can end the acute of the this year.’’

The WHO head pointed to the need to learn lessons from the and develop new solutions to such emergencies now, “and not to wait until the is over.” (Sputnik/NAN)

