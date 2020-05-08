COVID-19 Palliatives: Pensioners seek support for vulnerable members

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has called on the federal government to support the union’s effort to provide palliatives for its vulnerable members.

At a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, the General Secretary, Elder Actor Zal disclosed that the union has given out food items and money as palliatives in order to assist its vulnerable members.

Zal therefore appealed to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to support the Union’s effort by assisting its members with more palliatives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said,”In its efforts to provide succour to the helpless vulnerable pensioners, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, under the leadership of Dr Abel Afolayan has come with initiative of dishing out food items and a token of transport money as palliatives to our vulnerable members to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown in our country.

“With this token, we believe that the union has been able to reach out to its members in this critical period in the history of our nation.

“With the provision of these palliative packages to our members in our small way, we wish to call on the federal government through the PTF to support the union’s effort by assisting our members with more palliatives which should be routed through the union for easy access to its teeming members.

“We equally call on all well-meaning Nigerians to consider pensioners in their various palliatives initiatives.”

Elder Zal prayed for quick recovery for all COVID-19 patients across the country, as he sympathizes with families of those who lost their lives to the pandemic.

