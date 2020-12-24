COVID-19 Palliatives: Osun distributes 40,332 bags of rice

The Osun government on Thursday commenced the distribution of 40,332 bags of rice donated to the state by the Coalition Against Coronavirus (CACOVID), a private sector initiative.

The rice, packed in 10kg bags, are meant to cushion the adverse effects of the deadly virus among the state’s residents.

Speaking during the delivery and distribution of the rice in Osogbo, Mr Ademola Adebisi, the State Coordinator of CACOVID monitoring and evaluation team, commended the state government for adopting a strategic distribution process that captured every segment of the society.

Adebisi said that the state government had distinguished itself and demonstrated high sense of transparency and accountability in its resolve to ensure that the food items got to the target beneficiaries.

“I have looked through the way the palliatives are being distributed and I must confess that I am pleased with the template for the distribution which takes care of every vulnerable group in the state,” Adebisi said.

He denied the rumour that the government deliberately hoarded the CACOVID palliatives, which were looted during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Adebisi said the Osun government acted in line with the CACOVID directive to await the flag-off of the distribution programme.

He noted that no benefitting state had control over the distribution of the palliatives as at the time the first batch was supplied, adding that it was unfortunate that the items were looted by miscreants.

In his remarks, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, said the state was determined to ensure adequate distribution of the rice.

Olaonipekun said the state would follow to the letter the statistics of the vulnerable in the state, which had been the guideline for meeting their critical needs.

“We are here receiving the rice component of the CACOVID palliatives, which is the expected part of the CACOVID food and relief materials that were looted at the cocoa processing warehouse at Ede.

“We are receiving 40,332 of 10kg bags of rice meant for different vulnerable groups in the state, and we have adopted a strategy to ensure onward distribution,” Olaonipekun said. (NAN)