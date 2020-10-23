COVID-19 palliatives found in Lagos warehouse not from Humanitarian Ministry – Farouq

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development has said that Covid-19 palliatives found in a Lagos warehouse were not from the ministry.

The Minister, Sadiya Farouq, stated this in a statement on Thursday.

Reacting to trending messages trying to link the items to her Ministry, the Minister said, “This is nothing but a tissue of lies.

“The photos and videos recorded at the warehouse show that the bags of rice and other items were clearly marked ‘Lagos State Government and Ca-Covid.

“Ca-Covid is short for Coalition Against Covid-19, a private sector led task force in partnership with the Federal Government, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control NCDC and the World Health Organization WHO with the sole aim of combating Covid-19 in Nigeria,” she stated.

The Minister stressed that the ministry did not procure, distribute or facilitate the distribution of palliatives under the Ca-Covid initiative.

She urged the general public to disregard such information and that the ministry has nothing to do with the items found in the Lagos warehouse.