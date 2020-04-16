COVID-19 Palliatives: FCT Hausa/Fulani Communities appeal for inclusion





The Hausa/Fulani communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on the Federal government to consider extending palliatives being put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to their members.

The call was made by the Hausa/Fulani Development Association of FCT Abuja (FULHAUJI) which comprises Hausa/Fulani speaking people residing in the FCT

It is an association that has been in existence for over a decade with members and executives in the six Area councils in the federal capital territory (Gwagwalada, Kuje, Abaji, Abuja Municipal, Bwari, Kwali), the association see to, social, moral and cooperate existence of its members.



The association made this call on Thursday (16th April, 2020) in Abuja through a statement made available to the media and signed by the by the National coordinator and National Secretary of the Hausa/Fulani Development Association of FCT Abuja (FULHAUJI) Alh. Mahmoud Mustapha Danfulani and Alh. Ahmed Danlami respectively

The group said it has realized that the Hausa/Fulani communities in the FCT constitutes major population of the territory that may be affected by COVID-19 but are also ignored when it comes to welfare matters by the government. The statement said most of their members are artisan who rely on daily source income to take care of their families but are now forced to stay at home due to the lockdown order by the government.

The group also made known that they have traditional and religious heads that stand as mentors and advisers across the six Area councils in the FCT which are ready to stand as representatives to receive and ensure that the fund is been disbursed appropriately to the beneficiaries.

The group said that the Federal Government should include through their leaders feature palliatives, recruitment of social worker which form feature plans of the Federal Government of Nigeria in order to cushen the effect

The association through the National Coordinator and Secretary express sadness on the method use by the office of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development and the office of the state Minister of the Federal Capital Territory use in the distribution of palliatives across FCT which are sideline. The association also expresses readiness to support the Federal Government of Nigeria to fight COVID-19. They also appreciated the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on his press release on Monday 13th April, 2020 for the additional one Million household that will benefit from the palliatives even as the lockdown order was increased for additional 14days, they also use the opportunity on the necessary ministries assigned to distribute this palliatives to carry their people along.

They also use the opportunity to call on the private sector and foreign organizations that send aid assistance and other relieve materials to people to help them as they try to survive through this pandemic that their association will also be happy to receive aids from them.