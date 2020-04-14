COVID-19: Palliative measures in Rivers, embarrassing, says APC chieftain

By Chimezie Godfrey

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the palliative measures put in place by Rivers state government, to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, as an embarrassment.

In a statement on Tuesday made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Eze stressed that the palliatives was too much compared to the N2 billion budgeted for it.

“The State Government food palliative intervention through its Committee headed by Amb. Desmond Akawo, the newly elected State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, though targeted mainly to PDP members, are 3 cups of rice; 5 cups of garri; one satchet of noodles (indomie) for a family.

“I would suggest that rather than humiliate and embarrass PDP members and citizens in such brazen manner and turn them to mere beggars, it would have been best the government and its agents kept their money and allowed markets to open for free commerce. Families can fend for themselves above such humiliating and ridiculous degree to which the state has subjected them,” Eze stated.

Eze commended Churches in the state for rejecting the temporary relaxation of the lockdown order for religious activities by Governor Wike.