COVID-19: Oyo reviews curfew, now 8pm to 5am —Taskforce

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force said it has relaxed the existing curfew imposed on the state to between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, said in a statement that the decision was reached at the COVID-19 task force meeting presided over by the governor on Sunday in Ibadan.

According to Adisa, the new directive on curfew between 8p.m. and 5a.m. replaces the initial order which pegged the curfew at between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

He said the state COVID-19 task force had advised farmers in the state to take advantage of the curfew relaxation to enhance their farming activities.

He said that report from the task force showed that the state had so far recorded 233 COVID-19 positive cases, while 171 of them are active ones.

The media aide further said that some measures were approved for implementation by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which coordinated the operations of the thematic segments of the containment drives.

“One of such is the approval of a facility in Ibadan for use as observation and isolation centre for category of patients after thorough reviews.

“Agreement has been reached with the management of a facility in Ibadan to provide bed spaces for some positive cases whose status have been considered by the experts.

“The state government is also wrapping up further renovation and face-lifting activities at its isolation centres located at Agbami, Jericho, Ibadan, Igbo-Ora, Ogbomoso, Saki and Aawe, near Oyo town,” he said.

Adisa also said that the planned community testing, which could not be kickstarted at the weekend owing to the festivities and public holidays, would commence by the end of the week.

He added that training of health workers that would participate in community testing exercise would commence in 10 locations after the holidays.(NAN)

