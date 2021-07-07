COVID-19: Oyo Govt vaccinates 90,000 people

The Oyo State Government says 90,000 people have so far received Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

This was revealed during a sensitization programme on COVID-19 vaccine safety for religious leaders organised by the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace in conjunction with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency at the University of Ibadan earlier today.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan warned Nigerians against possibility of reinfection by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He therefore urged all to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines to prevent possible re-infection and adverse effects of the virus.

The Deputy Governor referred to cases where vaccinated individuals were re-infected, charging all to adhere to the protocols as the vaccine does not provide full protection from the scourge.

Engineer Olaniyan said “the emergence of COVID-19 has brought a stronger unity between the two faiths of Christianity and Islam, as both religions form a united front to fight a common enemy”

He enjoined both sides of the divide to further strengthen the fragile religious unity and tolerance, calling for a strong, virile and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Muyideen Olatunji allayed the fears surrounding the vaccines and laid to rest conspiracy theories rising from posts making the rounds on social media about the vaccines.

He assured residents of the vaccine’s safety, adding that the state ran a forensic study, sterility test and got good results before it started administering the vaccine on its people, with the Governor receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...