COVID-19: Oyo govt to fumigate markets in the state

Oyo State Government says it has concluded arrangements to fumigate markets spread across the state.

Prof. Temitope Alonge, Acting Chairman of the state COVID-19 Task Force, said in a statement that the exact date of the exercise would be communicated through the heads of markets.

According to him, the decontamination would be carried out using experts from the University of Ibadan.

Alonge revealed that Oyo State had recorded another positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to nine.

He said that the confirmed latest case was a close contact of the second confirmed case who subsequently developed symptoms.

“The patient has been moved to one of the isolation centres in the state.

“While activities at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) are being ramped up and reviewed to meet the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the index case in the state already discharged, the other seven cases remain stable,” Prof. Alonge said.

The acting chairman also said that the diagnostic centre at University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan commenced full and timely testing of samples, “while it is committed to a turnaround time of less than 24 hours to provide results for samples taken.”

He further stated that the state government had received donations amounting to N125 million in cash and some other kind donations to roll out as palliatives to residents of the state within a short time.

“The Ministry of Special Duties and Women Affairs and Social Inclusion are working out the modalities for the distribution of the palliatives in a way that would ensure the people who are really in need are directly reached.” Alonge stated.(NAN)