COVID-19: Oyo Govt inaugurates accreditation team for isolation, treatment centres

The Oyo State Government has inaugurated a six-man accreditation team for COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres.

The team headed by Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan, is charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the isolation centres are of high standard.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan, said Dr Bashir Bello, Commissioner for Health, inaugurated the team on behalf of Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Bello charged the team to ensure that the centres to be accredited meet expected standard.

He said that the state government has set machineries in motion towards the establishment of four new zonal isolation and treatment centres at Saki, Ogbomoso, Awe and Igboora as part of its efforts in fighting the pandemic.

The commissioner assured the team of government’s full support in the course of discharging its duties.

He said that private facilities would be accommodated in the initiative as long as such facilities meet up with the criteria for accreditation of centres, which would be rolled out soon by the accreditation committee.

In his response, Otegbayo said that the idea behind the setting up of the team was to ensure strict adherence to infection prevention and control.

He stressed that it was imperative to have certified medical personnel with required knowledge at various designated centres in order to get the desired results.

He added that the state’s accreditation team was expected to clearly map out criteria for approval of the new centres.

He assured government that the team would develop a checklist for the accreditation of centres.

Otegbayo emphasised the need for members of the accreditation team to understand one another and deploy appropriate approach in carrying out the task before them.

Other members of the team were Dr Ephraim Akanse – Consultant Infection Disease Physician at LUTH, Lagos State; Dr Mathias Orji – Consultant Anaesthesia at UCH, Ibadan and Biodun Ogunniyi from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC ), who was represented by Dr Adunola Oyegoke.(NAN)