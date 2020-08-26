COVID-19: Oyo discharges 50 more patients as confirmed cases over 3,000

The Oyo State Government has discharged 50 additional COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres after their test results returned negative for the virus.

Gov. Seyi Makinde announced this via his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

Makinde said that the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Oyo State has risen to 1,732.

He, however, said the state recorded eight new coronavirus infection on Tuesday, increasing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 3,058.



“Fifty confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1,732.



“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for eight suspected cases came back POSITIVE.



“The cases are from Ibadan South West (3), Egbeda (3), Ibadan North (1) and Akinyele (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 3 ,058.



“Sadly, we had two COVID-19 related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is 37.



“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800 if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.



“The symptoms are, cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath,” he wrote via his @seyiamakinde Twitter handle. (NAN)