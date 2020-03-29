COVID-19: Overland Airways announces temporary closure of operations

Overland Airwayshas temporarily shelved its flight operations from Saturday, March 28, 2020 to Sunday, April 5, 2020, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

However, Overland Airways Cargo services and Charter services will be available during this period to support the essential travel needs, a statement by the Management said.

The airline will resume scheduled passenger flight services on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The management said, “COVID-19 is indeed an unprecedented event for all of us, and we regret any inconveniences this temporary closure may cause you.

“We urge you to adhere strictly to globally recommended safety guidelines and government directives in the collective efforts to overcome the pandemic.

“Working positively together, we believe we would come out of this challenge.