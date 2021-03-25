The Kwara Government says about 20,420 people have so far been vaccinated on COVID-19 in the ongoing first phase as at Day 7, since commencement of the exercise in the state.

Dr Nusirat Elelu, the Executive Secretary, Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, disclosed this at the state level review meeting in Ilorin on Thursday.

She said the state’s level of response was commendable and the vaccination keeps improving daily.

“The first phase is ongoing with a total coverage of about 20,420 people been vaccinated in the state as at Day 7 of the exercise,” she said.

She urged front line workers and other categories of front liners targeted during this first phase to take advantage of the vaccination exercise.

According to her, the vaccine is safe, effective and no serious reaction reported thus far.

Also speaking at the meeting, Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Director, Primary Health Care System, said front liners were the first to be targeted for the exercise.

Oguntoye added that selected facilities across the 16 local governments were allocated to administer the COVID-19 vaccination in their respective areas.

Mr Hassan Shehu, the National Facilitator of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on COVID-19 Vaccine Introduction, said the level of preparedness and acceptance of the people was worthy of emulation by other states in the country.

He encouraged the State Team on COVID-19 to keep up the good effort and ensure maximum coverage of the vaccination.

Dr Dupe Shittu, the Social Mobilisation Officer, said letters have been sent to various relevant offices for easy community engagement processes while several enlightenments on live radio and television were currently ongoing in media houses to ensure a successful implementation.

Mr Lukman Bolanle, who is the State Data Manager, explained that the E- registration platform was very effective.

He said the exercise was organized as several trained human resource persons were also on ground from 7 a.m to 2 p.m daily to provide technical support, collect data and disseminate to relevant bodies for a seamless exercise. (NAN)

