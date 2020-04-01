COVID-19: Over 2,000 persons have been tested for virus in Nigeria

The Federal Government said it had tested over 2000 persons for the Novel Coronavirus(COVID19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF), Briefing on COVID19 in the country.

Ehanire said that Nigerians have to be tested in one of the seven Nigeria’s molecular laboratories for the result to be valid.

He said that there was no need for Nigerians to travel. “You are safe where you are,”

The minister advised Nigerians to stay away from people that were sick or feeling ill.

Ehanire said that as at at 12:30 p.m. April 1, there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

He said that currently, there were 82 cases in Lagos; Abuja 28, Oyo – eight; Osun – 14; Ogun – four; Kaduna-three; Enugu – two, Edo – four and Bauchi – two, Ekiti – two, while Rivers and Benue had one case each, respectively.

He disclosed that the special support team from Irrua Federal Virus Research & Treatment Hospital (ISTH) would arrive in Abuja to support capacity building, accreditation and coordination of the isolation and treatment centres in the FCT.

He noted that the ministry had a virtual meeting with the Commissioners of Health of all the 36 states and the FCT, during which state commissioners were updated on national response plans.

He said that they were urged to activate their State Emergency Preparedness and Response Actions for COVID-19 and also to implement Social Measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force for the control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said that the PTF have received situation reports from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on inter-state traffic across the country as at Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

“Indications are that there was a reasonable level of compliance with the presidential directive which has led to great reduction of traffic on major highways.

“We have, however, received reports of challenges arising from the enforcement of the presidential directives by security agents generally and in states where governors have also imposed their own measures,” he said.

Mustapha disclosed that the PTF had developed an Implementation Guide and Protocols for the COVID-19 Lockdown Policy.

“This document will be widely circulated to all security agencies and will be discussed with sub-national entities for the purpose of building synergy in the fight against the virus,” he said.(NAN)