COVID-19: Osun c’ttee distributes N150m food items to residents

The Osun COVID-19 Food and Relief Committee set up by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on Tuesday commenced the distribution of food items worth N150 million to residents of the state.

Speaking at the flag-off of the distribution exercise in Osogbo, the Secretary of the committee, Mr Adebayo Jimoh, told journalists that the food items were meant for indigent persons in the state.

The food items made up of rice, beans and eggs among others were sourced by the committee from public spirited individuals and corporate organisations.

“The food items worth N150 million is the first tranche and will be shared to vulnerable people in three local government areas in the three senatorial zones of the state,’ he said.

He said the benefiting local governments in the first tranche include Odo-Otin, Ede North and Ilesa West Local Government Areas.

“The food items would be given to those who are recognised and registered on the state social register.

“We are using the social register because it had been in use by the state government since 2014 to document the poor and vulnerable across the state and it is constantly updated every year.

“There will also be food distribution committees which would comprise of CSOs, local government chairmen as well as traditional and religious leaders that will contact the beneficiaries through the social register.

“These leaders will also ensure that each beneficiary signs the social register upon receiving the food items,” he said.

He said 30 per cent of the food items would be given to the physically challenged and the elderly in local government areas.

Jimoh further stated that any indigene of the state on the register would benefit from the palliative irrespective of religious or political affiliation. (NAN)