COVID-19: Orji Kalu urges caution, observance of protocols

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to be cautious over the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the call in a goodwill message in commemoration of the end of 2020 and applauded Nigerians for keeping

strong and safe in spite of the challenges caused by the pandemic.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiatives to ameliorate the pains.

While appreciating God for His mercy and blessings upon Nigeria, Kalu also called on Nigerians to reflect on the past to forge ahead.

He thanked the people of Abia North Senatorial District, and Nigerians at large “for their show of love and support in 2020.

“Nigerians are receptive, accommodating and selfless.”

He urged privileged Nigerians to embrace community service to complement government’s efforts toward improving standard of living.

He said “as we approach the New Year, we must reflect on the past to achieve a greater future. No doubt, 2020 has been challenging to the entire world.

“In spite of the challenges, Nigeria will remain united, indivisible and prosperous nation. We have every reason to celebrate God’s favour in our lives.

“Nigeria must remain great and strong. This can only be sustained by demonstrating selflessness, patriotism, piety, love, peace and unity in our daily endeavours.

“As we pray to herald the New Year in high spirits, we must embrace positive acts for the sake of nation building. Let us shun violence, enmity and acts that are capable of polarising the country.

“Everyone is a leader and as such from the family unit to the national level, we must educate our children on good moral values to build a decent society.”

The Senate Chief Whip urged Nigerians to extend the merriment of the festive season to family and friends and cautioned against large gatherings, saying the

COVID-19 is still very much around.

He called for strict adherence to Federal Government’s regulations toward preventing the spread of COVID-19 and wished Nigerians a prosperous

new year. (NAN)