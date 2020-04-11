COVID-19: Organizations call for total lockdown in Jigawa

Different organizations including youth associations in Jigawa State have called for the total lockdown of the state.

This call was contained in a press release signed by Sickle cell forum, Give North Education, Jigawa State Chapter, Dannani Press Headlines News; Abba Jaga Foundation; Dannani Palace; National Youth Cooperate and Social Responsibility Fund, Jigawa state chapter, Youth sensitization movement; Me and My Community and Young Visioneers Association of Nigeria, Jigawa state chapter.

The statement said, “We are calling on Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar to impose a dynamic total lockdown in Jigawa State with immediate effect.”

According to the groups, the lockdown was imperative due to record of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states.

“This call became imperative after all abutting states of Jigawa State now have confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus. We want Jigawa State to play it safe and therefore we believe that by imposing this lockdown the disease will be obviated from hitting Jigawa State.”

The organizations further implored the state governor to direct security operatives to man borders linking the state with Daura, Kano and Bauchi states.

“We are also imploring on the governor to quickly give a standing order for an immediate shutdown of our borders with Daura of Katsina State, Kano State and Bauchi State.”

