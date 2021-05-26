The Ondo State Government on Wednesday partnered a medical firm, Harris Global Health Services, for screening tests for the public on the COVID-19 in order to address the scourge in the state.

The partnership initiated by the Ministry of Health is aimed at arresting the pandemic in the state through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, presented the letter of partnership approval to the firm in Akure.

Aladenola noted that the partnership was in furtherance of the Government’s collaboration with the private sector toward curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

She commended the firm for its previous achievements, promising that the ministry was determined to make the collaboration work.

The permanent secretary urged the firm to operate an open-door policy and see the ministry as its partner in progress.

She said that the firm’s activities would be subjected to regular monitoring and review by the ministry in its supervisory capacity.

Earlier, Mr Oluwafemi Odukale, the Principal Officer of the firm, appreciated the efforts of the state government in curbing the global challenge of COVID-19 in the state.

Odukale explained that there was the need for the stakeholders to work together as a team to ensure that the pandemic is totally eradicated in the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

He lauded the state government for the approval of the firm’s proposal, saying the opportunity would not be taken for granted.

He said, “ The firm is expected to carry out COVID-19 tests in the State using the approved emergency authorised Antigen Rapid testing diagnostic kits for the community screening for infections in line with the current Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines”. (NAN)

