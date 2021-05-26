COVID-19: Ondo Govt partners firm for screening tests

The Ondo State Government on Wednesday partnered a medical firm, Harris Global Health Services, for screening tests for the public on the COVID-19 in order to address the scourge in the state.

The partnership initiated by the Ministry Health is aimed at arresting the pandemic in the state through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, the Secretary in the state Ministry Health, presented the letter partnership approval to the firm in Akure.

Aladenola noted partnership was in furtherance the Government’ collaboration with the private sector toward curbing the of COVID-19 in the state.

She commended the firm for its previous achievements, promising ministry was determined to make the collaboration work.

The secretary urged the firm to operate an open-door policy and see the ministry as its partner in progress.

She said firm’ activities would be subjected to regular monitoring and review by the ministry in its supervisory .

Earlier, Mr Oluwafemi Odukale, the Principal Officer of the firm, appreciated the efforts of the state government in curbing the global challenge of COVID-19 in the state.

Odukale explained that there was the need for the to work together as a team to ensure that the pandemic is totally eradicated in the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

He lauded the state government for the approval of the firm’ proposal, saying the opportunity would not be taken for granted.

He said, “ The firm is expected to carry out COVID-19 tests in the State using the approved emergency authorised Antigen Rapid diagnostic kits for the community screening for infections in line with the current Nigeria Centre for Disease  Control (NCDC) guidelines”. (NAN)

