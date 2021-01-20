COVID-19: Ondo Govt makes facemasks compulsory for civil servants

The Ondo State Government has made the use of facemasks compulsory for civil servants before entering into its offices.

Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, Acting Commissioner for Health, Ondo State, made the pronouncement during a media briefing after the State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

Adeyeye also said that visitors would not be allowed entry into any government office without the use of face masks.

The acting commissioner further disclosed that nine General Hospitals had been assigned as Isolation Centres for COVID-19 patients. (NAN)