COVID-19: Ondo governor confirms 2 new cases

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Akeredolu disclosed this through his verified Twitter handle on Sunday in Akure.

He said: “we have confirmed two other cases in Ondo state, one of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter.

“The Commissioner of Police has been duly informed and the line tracing of Police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The Commissioner of Police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.

“I will expatiate on all cases in my weekly press briefing on Monday, April 27,2020,” Akeredolu said. (NAN)