COVID-19: Omo-Agege calls on Nigerians to obey guidelines









As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate Easter amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on the citizens to strictly obey set out guidelines issued by relevant authorities to stop the spread of the pandemic.





In his Easter message, Senator Omo-Agege noted that this year’s festivity calls for sober reflection, as it is happening at a time the novel Coronavirus pandemic is ravaging most parts of the world.







While expressing his heartfelt condolences to families of those who have lost their loved ones to the disease, the lawmaker called on Nigerians to make sacrifices and renew their commitment towards God and building a better society.





He said: “Much unlike before, this Good Friday as well as our Easter celebration this year calls for sober reflection in our individual journeys and collective efforts towards God’s total redemption, healing and love.



“As we all remember, it was on a Good Friday that Jesus suffered pains on the cross and said ‘It is finished’ – bringing to mind, possibilities of real and divinely ordained end to our pains and anguish, especially in this period of a worrisome global epidemic.



“My heart bleeds for families in Delta state, other parts of the South –South, the Nigerian federation and indeed, many others across the world going through much grief and pains over dear ones brought down by the Coronavirus pandemic”.





The Deputy President of the Senate expressed optimism that the disease would be surmounted.





“Nonetheless, as Christians suffused with the immense faith and fruit of the Holy Spirit as stated in chapter 5 of Apostle Paul’s Epistle to the Galatians, we are bound by hope brought by the living words of our Lord, even in these trying times.





“I urge all our people to also play their part by observing precautions and abiding by the rules being dished out by our state and federal governments as well as relevant health authorities. Again, I sincerely appeal to all our people to obey the restriction order, advice on social distancing and other lawful directives aimed at curbing the dangerous global spread of a malevolent virus.





“As we remember the death of Jesus and celebrate His resurrection, let us make sacrifices for those around us and renew our commitment towards building a better society; let us not be dismayed, because with His resurrection, Jesus Christ calls us to proclaim and live the gospel of true love and selflessness,” he added.

