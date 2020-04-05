COVID-19: Okei-Odumakin lauds LASG, urges govt to prioritize health sector

Women Arise for Change Initiative, an NGO, on Saturday commended Lagos State Government for taking drastic measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of the NGO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state government had taken positive steps toward tackling the dreaded virus.

According to her, Lagos is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus in Nigeria and as such, requires the kind of dedicated efforts the state government had embarked upon.

She, however, urged the Federal Government to invest more in the procurement of the needed infrastructure and human resources.

“This will help in containing the spread of the pandemic and the treatment of people who have already contracted it.

“Also, further palliative measures should be taken in order to ease the hardships that this period may impose on ordinary Nigerians,” she said.

Commenting on the health care system in the country, Okei-Odumakin said that the COVID-19 was an eye opener for government at all levels to prioritize the healthcare sector and invest more in it than ever done.

According to her, our country have had to rely on intervention from the private sector and individuals to equip emergency isolation and treatment centres.

She called for the total overhaul of the country’s health facilities to meet up with international standards.

“They should focus on strengthening of health workers’ welfare and the removal of financial barriers to healthcare for all citizens.

Odumakin expressed satisfaction at the lockdown which, she said, was an effective measure to check the spread of the virus.

She, however, condemned the ignoble role played by some overzealous security agents who took advantage of the government’s directive to arbitrarily abuse the rights of Nigerians.

She, therefore, called on joint security task force to enforce compliance with human face.

She urged Nigerians to be less critical at this time and join hands together with government to focus on how best the pandemic could be collectively defeated.

Also speaking, Razaq Oladosu, Leader, Coalition of Oodua Self-Determination Groups (COSEG), lauded the efforts of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for taking the right step at the right time in curtailing the pandemic.

Oladosu, however, noted that the lockdown had not been well managed as Nigerians were lamenting.

“You do not quarantine people that majority are in the informal sector who live on daily earnings without prior notice.

“I urge government to monitor the distribution of pallatives put in place.

“Strict measures should be taken that it gets to interest groups directly instead of going through party structures because there is no way partisan politics will not come in,” he said

According to Oladosu, “there is a need for restructuring of the health sector as most of the government hospitals are a shadow of themselves.

“The welfare of the health personnel should be priortised and there should be more commitment to health workers at this period.

“Government should be up and doing. Security, health, education and provision of basic amenities should be their priority,” he said (NAN)