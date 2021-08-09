COVID-19: Ojodu LCDA boss alerts residents on third wave, Delta variant

Mr David Odunmbaku, Chairman, Ojodu Local Council Development Area Chairman (LCDA), has implored residents to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols while alerting them on the third wave of the pandemic.

Odunmbaku made the appeal during a house-to-house sensitisation on the COVID-19 third wave and Delta variant of the pandemic on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Centre for Disease Control has described the Delta variant as highly contagious and more transmissible than the common cold and influenza.

The council boss advised residents to adhere to full compliance with all protective protocols set up by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Lagos State Government.

He urged the people to always put on their face masks, wash their hands, especially at market places, religious centres and schools.

Odunmbaku, who urged them to keep social distancing, noted that the delta variant is highly contagious.

“No doubt about it, we are already in the third wave of the COVID-19, to all Ojodu residents, Lagosians at large, let us all follow experts’ advice and embrace compulsory use of masks in all public places.

“Keep social distance, constant hand-washing and use of hand sanitisers after contact; these are part of government protocols to curtail the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“Always open your windows when there are lots of people in the home, as advised by the experts.

“If you are driving in a car with people, open the windows, even a little bit,” he said.

Odunmbaku further urged Lagos residents, especially those that have not been vaccinated, to receive their Modena vaccines.

He noted that the highest spread of cases and severe outcomes happened in places with low vaccination rates, and all hospitalizations and deaths have been among the unvaccinated.

He said: “As soon as government begins administering the second batch of the vaccines, we want those who have not received theirs to do so.

“We can’t afford another lockdown, in order to reduce the number of fatalities; the governor has activated 10 COVID-19 Sample and Oxygen Triage Centres as well as 20 LGA-Based COVID-19 Sample Collection sites.

“These centres, according to him, are strategically located to provide ease of access for citizens in need of oxygen therapy and those who need to test for COVID-19.’’

Odunmbaku, therefore, instructed all workers of the council on the “no mask, no entry”. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...